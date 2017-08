Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group:

* Wanda Acquires Dick Clark for $1 billion, Entering into TV Production

* Dalian Wanda Group - after the acquisition is completed, DCP's management will remain in its entirety

* Dalian Wanda Group - DCP's revenue and profit will show strong increases year by year Source text: bit.ly/2eZMTxU