10 months ago
BRIEF-Norway's Schibsted Q3 earnings beats forecast
November 4, 2016

BRIEF-Norway's Schibsted Q3 earnings beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Schibsted :

* Q3 EBITDA ex-investment phase NOK 756 million (Reuters poll 683 million), up 13 pct vs Q3 2015

* Schibsted Q3 revenues NOK 3,798 million (Reuters poll NOK 3.80 billion) vs NOK 3,673 mln in Q3 2015

* Q3 pretax result NOK 392 million (Reuters poll NOK 316 million) vs NOK 965 mln in Q3 2015

* Says "Schibsted reported its highest ever gross operating profit number for a third quarter. This was a result of continuing revenue growth and improved profitability margins in the online classifieds operations as well as online growth and significant cost reductions in the media houses"

* Keeps guidance of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term

* says in Spain, revenue growth is expected to reaccelerate in 2017 as a result of product enhancements and better market conditions

* Investments in online classifieds in full year 2016 are expected to be in the range EUR 90-95 million (compared to EUR 95.6 million in 2015).

* Says in 2017, the investments in online classifieds are expected to go significantly down.

* Says our newspapers in Norway and Sweden continue to face negative revenue development driven by rapid decline in print advertising

* Says EBITDA of the other/headquarters segment, which includes product and technology investments, is estimated to be negative NOK 650-700 million in the full year 2016

* Says investment level (in other/headquarter) is likely to go slightly up on a full year basis in 2017, before we are able to take out efficiency effects and reduce duplication of efforts in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
