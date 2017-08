Nov 4 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Group SA :

* 9-Month adjusted net profit 738.1 million euros ($819.14 million) versus 608.4 million euros year ago

* 9-Month EBITDA up 16.4 percent at 1.33 billion euros versus 1.14 billion euros year ago

* 9-Month revenue 3.39 billion euros versus 2.96 billion euros year ago

* Net financial debt 2.05 billion euros at end of Sept. versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015

