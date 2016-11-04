FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society funds under management rise to 101 bln pounds
November 4, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society funds under management rise to 101 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* Funds under management expand to 101 billion pounds ($125.81 billion) at end of Q3 2016

* Total intermediary new life and pensions business up by 28 percent to 6,071 million pounds (30 September 2015: 4,745 million pounds)

* Consumer life and pensions business up by 96 percent to 227 million pounds (30 September 2015: 116 million pounds)

* Group pensions up by 50 percent to 2,872 million pounds (30 September 2015: 1,916 million pounds)

* Individual pensions and drawdown up by 11 percent to 2,683 million pounds (30 September 2015: 2,408 million pounds)

* The Ascentric wrap platform saw gross sales of 1.6 billion (30 September 2015: 1.9 billion pounds) ($1 = 0.8028 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

