Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc :

* Total portfolio value stands at £3,073.3 million across 265 properties

* Q3 property portfolio occupancy of 95.0 pct with wault of 7.3 years (9.3 to expiry)

* See portfolio growth opportunities; UK potential on repriced assets & Dublin as beneficiary of potential Brexit relocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)