* 9-Month net profit 655,000 euros ($727,116) versus 488,000 euros year ago

* 9-Month revenue 2.6 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate 79.7 percent at end of Sept. 2016 versus 74.8 percent at end of Sept. 2015

