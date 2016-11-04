FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tata Sons says S Padmanabhan will oversee human resources dept.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Sons says S Padmanabhan will oversee human resources dept.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd

* Tata Sons statement on organisational changes

* Tata Sons says Harish Bhat, in addition to his responsibilities for marketing and customer centricity, will henceforth also be responsible for managing the Tata brand

* Tata Sons Ltd says Gopichand Katragadda will continue to be the group chief technology officer.

* Tata Sons - group human resources responsibilities will be overseen by S Padmanabhan, in addition to his existing responsibilities of leading Tata Business Excellence Group.

* Tata Sons says Sanjay Singh will oversee the public affairs function out of the Delhi office.

* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will continue to be responsible for ethics & sustainability

* Tata Sons - Nirmalya Kumar, N S Rajan and Madhu Kannan have decided to explore options outside Tata Sons and have left the services of the company

* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will take additional responsibility of overseeing operations of overseas representative offices of co in USA, Singapore, Dubai, China Source text : bit.ly/2e7QfzH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.