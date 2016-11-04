BRIEF-Xiezhong International says its unit entered into multiple supply framework agreements

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd -
* Unit entered supply framework agreement with Peugeot
* Unit entered a supply framework agreement with Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile
* Pursuant to Dongfeng Peugeot Agreement, Xiezhong Nanjing shall develop and deliver hvac to dongfeng peugeot
* Xiezhong Nanjing shall develop, manufacture and supply to peugeot and its affiliates with modules
* Company intends to build factories in Morocco
* Company intends to build factories in Morocco

* Entered series of supply agreements which, together with supply agreements on hvac, expected to have total contract amount of not less than RMB3.5 billion