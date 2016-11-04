FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings says Dou Yiqing and Mliu Zhenqiang entered into equity transfer agreement
November 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings says Dou Yiqing and Mliu Zhenqiang entered into equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Dou Yiqing And Mliu Zhenqiang entered into equity transfer agreement

* Deal for a consideration of rmb37.7 million

* Pursuant to deal Dou Yiqing and Liu Zhenqiang agreed to transfer equity interest in target company

* Consideration will be funded by proceeds of global offering of group.

* Target company is Qingdao Ruichi Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

* Vendors are Dou Yiqing and Liu Zhenqiang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
