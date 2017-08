Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rcm Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month profit increased by more than 60 pct to approx. 1.2 million euros

* Significantly improved consolidated result expected for the full year 2016

* 9-month net profit after taxes rose by almost 70 pct to 1.14 million euros

* 9-month consolidated sales at 10.16 million euros(previous year: 8.17 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)