10 months ago
BRIEF-Jamba inc and units entered into a credit agreement
November 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jamba inc and units entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc

* Jamba inc says on Nov 3, 2016, co and units entered into a credit agreement

* Jamba says pursuant to credit agreement, lender will provide for a revolving line of credit to Jamba Juice for up to ten million dollars

* Sees fy 2016 total revenue about $78 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA approximately $10.5 million

* Jamba says credit facility also allows co to request additional $5 million, for aggregate principal amount of up to $15 million being available under credit agreement

* Sees fy 2017 total revenue $78 - $80 million

* Qtrly total revenue decreased 37.9% to $22.1 million from $35.5 million for prior year

* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 19%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted net income $0.12 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

