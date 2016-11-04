BRIEF-Competent Automobiles appoints Badri Nath as CFO

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Competent Automobiles Company Ltd :

* Accepted resignation of Vijay Kumar Sharma from the post of chief financial officer w.e.f. November 04, 2016

* Says appointment of Badri Nath as chief financial officer

Source text:

Competent Automobiles Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 04, 2016, inter alia, has transacted the following: 1. Accepted resignation of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. November 04, 2016; and 2. Appointment of Mr. Badri Nath as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. November 04, 2016.

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)