BRIEF-NRG Energy posts Q3 earnings of $1.27/share

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG Energy reports Q3 net income of $393 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.27

* NRG Energy Inc Q3 total operating revenue $3,952 million versus $4,434 million in last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing and narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Initiating 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $3,250 - 3,350 million

* Sees 2016 free cash flow - before growth investments $1,100 - 1,200 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2,700 - $2,900 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2,700 - $2,900 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow - before growth investments $800 - $1,000 million