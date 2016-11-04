BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings says Nisha Motani has been named as co's acting Chief Financial Officer
* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Qtrly revenue $7.3 million versus $8.1 million
Nov 4 Nrg Energy Inc:
* NRG Energy reports Q3 net income of $393 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.27
* NRG Energy Inc Q3 total operating revenue $3,952 million versus $4,434 million in last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing and narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Initiating 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $3,250 - 3,350 million
* Sees 2016 free cash flow - before growth investments $1,100 - 1,200 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2,700 - $2,900 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow - before growth investments $800 - $1,000 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2f19nyJ) Further company coverage:
* Mcewen Mining appoints Xavier Ochoa as president and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Section Rouge Media Inc completes private placement in connection with reverse take-over by Sama Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: