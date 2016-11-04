BRIEF-NRG Yield appoints Chad Plotkin as CFO

Nov 4 (Reuters) - NRG Yield Inc

* NRG Yield Inc says announcing Chad Plotkin as NRG Yield's chief financial officer

* NRG Yield Inc - Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.2 percent

* NRG Yield Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on class a and class C common stock of $0.25 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $272 million versus $ 256 million

* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share - diluted $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $264.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 net income $140 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $885 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $865 million

* Sees 2017 net income $110 million Source: (bit.ly/2focyNM)