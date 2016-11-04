FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-NRG Yield appoints Chad Plotkin as CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NRG Yield appoints Chad Plotkin as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - NRG Yield Inc

* NRG Yield Inc says announcing Chad Plotkin as NRG Yield's chief financial officer

* NRG Yield Inc - Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.2 percent

* NRG Yield Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on class a and class C common stock of $0.25 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $272 million versus $ 256 million

* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share - diluted $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $264.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 net income $140 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $885 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $865 million

* Sees 2017 net income $110 million Source: (bit.ly/2focyNM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.