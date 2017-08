Nov 4 (Reuters) - GBK Beteiligungen AG :

* Signed a contract for the sale of shares in Raith GmbH, held 17.6 percent in Raith

* Gain on sale of about 6.9 million euros ($7.65 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)