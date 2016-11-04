FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Yashili International Holdings Ltd :

* Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers

* Yashili -purchasers agreed to purchase base powder products and dairy ingredients during term of strategic cooperation supply agreement.

* Strategic cooperation supply agreement shall be up to 31 December 2018

* Yashili international holdings ltd - yashili new zealand is seller

* Purchasers being Daph and Danone trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.