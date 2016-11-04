FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China International Capital agrees to acquire 100 pct of interest of China Investment Securities
November 4, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China International Capital agrees to acquire 100 pct of interest of China Investment Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd

* company and Huijin, a substantial shareholder of company, entered into equity transfer agreement

* consideration for proposed acquisition is rmb16.7 billion

* Huijin has agreed to sell, 100% of equity interest of china investment securities company limited

* proposed acquisition is subject to approval of independent shareholders

* Somerley has been appointed as independent financial adviser

* applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in h shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 7 november 2016.

* Consideration which will be satisfied by issue of consideration shares to huijin

* 1.68 billion consideration shares to be issued, at issue price of rmb 9.95 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
