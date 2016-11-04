FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Union Bank of India approves capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Union Bank of India approves capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd

* Approved raising capital via public issue and/or rights issue and/or pvt placement, including QIP, allotment to India government, institutions

* To meet any shortfall in equity capital raising via AT1 and Tier 2 capital within the capital requirement of 35 billion rupees

* Exec says board approved capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees

* Stressed assets ratio 12.75 pct as of end-Sept vs 12.86 pct as at June - statement

* Q2 domestic NIM 2.43 pct

* Exec says have SMA2 loans of 187.81 bln rupees

* Exec says co sees 9-10 pct loan growth this FY Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.