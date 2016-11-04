FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biotest: proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed
November 4, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biotest: proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Altered tax assessments for 2005-2008 lead to a decrease of claims against Biotest - proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed

* Compared to tax assessments served on Aug. 3, which has already been reported on by company, there is a decrease in tax and interest expenses of 6.9 million euros ($7.65 million)

* Original total claim of tax office had been 21.4 million euros, tax and interest expenses now come to a total of 14.5 million euros Biotest accepts these altered tax assessments

* In meantime, authorities discontinued investigations against several defendants from Biotest

* According to information from authorities, discontinuations of further investigations will follow

* Authorities still investigate against three of company's managers

* Based on these developments, company assumes that no further significant negative effects for company are to be expected from Russian business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

