10 months ago
BRIEF-Miko International Holdings says unit entered into MoU
November 4, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Miko International Holdings says unit entered into MoU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Miko International Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Xiamen Jiuzhong Investment Company Limited

* Memorandum of understanding in relation to establishment of a joint venture enterprise

* Miko and Xiamen company will contribute rmb45 mln and rmb55 mln as capital of JV company respectively

* JV company will be held as to 45% and 55% by Miko and Xiamen company accordingly

* JV to engage in business of manufacturing and sales of children's apparels on wholesale and retail basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
