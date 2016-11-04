FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports of insider trading investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* Noted certain media reports have recently stated that Australian securities and investments commission was conducting an investigation

* Investigation on senior management of Shanghai Pharma involved in insider trading behavior as to transaction

* Jijun referred is management personnel of three-level unit, who is not director, supervisor or senior management of Shanghai Pharma

* It has confirmed that none of director, supervisor or senior management involving in transaction involved in investigation

* Expected that results of investigation on Ji would not have material impact on company or transaction

* Refers to announcements in relation to participating privatization of Vitaco Holdings and update on progress

* Transaction obtained approval from foreign investment review board of Australia and New Zealand overseas investment office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

