BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports of insider trading investigation

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :
* Noted certain media reports have recently stated that Australian securities and investments commission was conducting an investigation
* Investigation on senior management of Shanghai Pharma involved in insider trading behavior as to transaction
* Jijun referred is management personnel of three-level unit, who is not director, supervisor or senior management of Shanghai Pharma
* It has confirmed that none of director, supervisor or senior management involving in transaction involved in investigation
* Expected that results of investigation on Ji would not have material impact on company or transaction
* Refers to announcements in relation to participating privatization of Vitaco Holdings and update on progress
* Transaction obtained approval from foreign investment review board of Australia and New Zealand overseas investment office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: