10 months ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy says incremental costs related to Hurricane Matthew currently estimated at about $200 mln - conf call
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy says incremental costs related to Hurricane Matthew currently estimated at about $200 mln - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp -

* Says incremental costs related to hurricane matthew currently estimated at about $200 million - conf call

* "Piedmont will contribute $0.03 to $0.05 in the fourth quarter"- conf call

* Says it expects adjusted eps from core business to grow 5 percent in 2017 - conf call

* Says core business growth includes piedmont accretion of $0.08 to $0.10 per share in 2017- conf call

* Says site preparation underway in nearly $1 billion Western Carolinas modernization project; project on track to be completed by late 2019- conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
