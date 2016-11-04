BRIEF-China New Economy Fund announces rights issue, share capital increase

Nov 4 (Reuters) - China New Economy Fund Ltd -

* Proposes to raise approximately HK$166.9 million by way of rights issue

* Estimated net proceeds from rights issue will be approximately HK$159 million

* Proposes to increase company's authorised share capital from HK$200 million divided into 400 million shares to HK$1 billion divided into 2 billion shares

* Rights issue of 333.8 million rights shares at subscription price of HK$0.50 per rights share Source text (bit.ly/2fLaJi2) Further company coverage: