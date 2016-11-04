FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alere's unit Arriva Medical receives notice that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alere's unit Arriva Medical receives notice that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alere Inc

* Alere - on oct 12, co's unit arriva medical received notice, dated oct 5, that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS - sec filing

* Alere-Notice by CMS, based on CMS' assertion that, over 5-year period, unit had allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients

* Alere - CMS letter only identifies 47 of the 211 claims

* Alere - initial appeal of determination denied by cms on nov 2, and, therefore, arriva's medicare enrollment will be revoked effective november 4

* Alere - conducted initial investigation into issue, do not believe that arriva received or retained improper reimbursement for DME items furnished

* Alere-"continuing to work through the appeals process, with the goal that arriva's enrollment status will be reactivated retroactively to november 4" Source text : bit.ly/2fmEnYm Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.