BRIEF-Value Management & Research offers to purchase 100% shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Value Management & Research AG :

* Offers to purchase 100% shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG (DDAG)

* In the coming fiscal year, the management board of vmr expects an additional EBITDA-contribution of around eur 200,000 for the VMR group

* Purchase price will be financed from existing liquidity and from proceeds of capital increase in amount of up to 200,000 shares at price of 2.75 euros ($3.06)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)