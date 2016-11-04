FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Value Management & Research offers to purchase 100% shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 4:03 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Value Management & Research offers to purchase 100% shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Value Management & Research AG :

* Offers to purchase 100% shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG (DDAG)

* In the coming fiscal year, the management board of vmr expects an additional EBITDA-contribution of around eur 200,000 for the VMR group

* Purchase price will be financed from existing liquidity and from proceeds of capital increase in amount of up to 200,000 shares at price of 2.75 euros ($3.06)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
