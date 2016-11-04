FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-S&P lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to CC from CCC
November 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to CC from CCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to CC from CCC

* S&P - Mozambique government intends to restructure U.S. Dollar denominated fixed-rate notes maturing in 2023; expect restructuring to be tantamount to default

* S&P - A debt restructuring would allow Mozambique to reduce debt service payments on external commercial obligations in the short term

* S&P on Mozambique - Negative outlook reflects view that we will consider restructuring of its notes maturing in 2023 as tantamount to default Source text (bit.ly/2fCThgt)

