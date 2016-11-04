FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Agria comments on trading halt
November 4, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agria comments on trading halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Agria Corp

* Agria comments on trading halt

* Received letter from nyse informing co that nyse has determined to commence proceedings to delist Adss of Agria from NYSE

* According to NYSE, determination to delist company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE regulation

* NYSE stated identified evidence indicating Co through top executive, other intermediaries engaged in trading intended to "artificially inflate" co's stock price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

