Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pargesa Holding SA :

* Net income for the nine-month period in 2016 was -313.6 million Swiss francs compared with 514.3 million francs a year earlier

* 9-month economic result from ordinary operations: 280.8 million Swiss francs ($289.72 million)versus 307.6 million francs year ago