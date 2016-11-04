US STOCKS-S&P set to snap losing streak after strong jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 4 Cargojet Inc :
* expansion of freighter service to Air Canada Cargo, through commercial agreement, expanding freighter service to Frankfurt effective Nov 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity: VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m YTD VOLUME: 104 tranch
BRASILIA, Nov 4 Brazil's federal environmental agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao, an iron ore joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, 500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not complying with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill at their mine.