LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$700m this week

* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity: VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m YTD VOLUME: 104 tranch