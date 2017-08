Nov 4 (Reuters) - Egl Holdings Co Ltd :

* Vendor and vendor's guarantor entered into SP agreement

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, sale interest, representing entire capital of target

* Deal for at consideration of hk$124.5 mln

* Vendor being Great Port Investment Limited

* Target being Ebisu Growth Limited

* Purchaser is EGL Management Group Company Limited, unit of the co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: