10 months ago
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Turtle Beach Corp entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp

* Turtle Beach Corp- On October 31, 2016, co entered into amendment to its loan, guaranty and security agreement, dated March 31, 2014- SEC filing

* Credit amendments provide existing loan availability blocks be permanently reduced during certain specified periods

* Turtle Beach - In event co's availability under ABL agreement is less than certain specified amounts, co must obtain net proceeds equal to $2 million

* Turtle Beach - The net proceeds of $2 million must be obtained by co from issuance of subordinated promissory note to SG VTB Holdings, LLC, co's affiliate Source text: [bit.ly/2ewx3KN] Further company coverage:

