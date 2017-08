Nov 4 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp -

* Will re-affirm its 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance range of $2.55-$2.75 per share - SEC filing

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S