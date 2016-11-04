BRIEF-ARI Network Services entered into a second loan modification agreement dated Nov 1

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ARI Network Services Inc

* ARI Network Services Inc- On November 1, 2016, ARI Network Services, Inc. entered into a second loan modification agreement dated Nov 1, 2016

* Amendment to increase term loan amount to $13 million and extend maturity date to November 1, 2021

* ARI Network Services-Consideration for auction 123 deal includes, among other consideration as set forth in purchase agreement cash payment of $10.3 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fMift1] Further company coverage: