BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America says nearly 85 pct of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices have been replaced
Nov 4 WebMD Health Corp:
* On November 2, 2016, board of directors of WebMD Health Corp expanded size of board of directors from 9 to 10 members - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2emC6tS) Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said third-quarter profit dropped 24 percent from a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time gain, but acquisitions helped boost operating profit at the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 The Nielsen ratings agency on Friday reaffirmed a report about U.S. pay television customers that was challenged by Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports network.