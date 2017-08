Nov 4 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc

* CEO Brian Purves has informed board of directors of his intention to retire during course of 2017

* Says Purves has agreed to remain in his current role until his successor is appointed

* Says nominations committee of board has appointed an external advisor to consider suitable candidates

* Says company currently expects to provide an update on transition plan in early 2017