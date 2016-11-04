FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ophthotech Corp & Ajinomoto Althea entered into a clinical and commercial services agreement
November 4, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech Corp & Ajinomoto Althea entered into a clinical and commercial services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech Corp - Co, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. entered into a clinical and commercial services agreement - SEC filing

* Ophthotech Corp- Althea has agreed to provide clinical and commercial fill/finish services for Ophthotech's product candidates FOVISTA(reg) and ZIMURA(reg)

* Ophthotech - If co orders specified volume of product, althea to supply biological/pharmaceutical drug products meeting some parameters exclusively to co

* Ophthotech-Services agreement has initial term that will expire on earlier of 8 yrs after achievement of certain production,validation milestones under CRA

* Ophthotech - Co, Althea also entered into a capacity reservation agreement

* Ophthotech - Under CRA, Althea to make available to co certain minimum guaranteed capacity on a new high-speed fill/finish line to be purchased byalthea Source text: [bit.ly/2f9JHNJ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
