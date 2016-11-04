Nov 4 Ophthotech Corp
* Ophthotech Corp - Co, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. entered into
a clinical and commercial services agreement - SEC filing
* Ophthotech Corp- Althea has agreed to provide clinical and
commercial fill/finish services for Ophthotech's product
candidates FOVISTA(reg) and ZIMURA(reg)
* Ophthotech - If co orders specified volume of product,
althea to supply biological/pharmaceutical drug products meeting
some parameters exclusively to co
* Ophthotech-Services agreement has initial term that will
expire on earlier of 8 yrs after achievement of certain
production,validation milestones under CRA
* Ophthotech - Co, Althea also entered into a capacity
reservation agreement
* Ophthotech - Under CRA, Althea to make available to co
certain minimum guaranteed capacity on a new high-speed
fill/finish line to be purchased byalthea
Source text: [bit.ly/2f9JHNJ]
Further company coverage: