Nov 4 Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech Corp - Co, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. entered into a clinical and commercial services agreement - SEC filing

* Ophthotech Corp- Althea has agreed to provide clinical and commercial fill/finish services for Ophthotech's product candidates FOVISTA(reg) and ZIMURA(reg)

* Ophthotech - If co orders specified volume of product, althea to supply biological/pharmaceutical drug products meeting some parameters exclusively to co

* Ophthotech-Services agreement has initial term that will expire on earlier of 8 yrs after achievement of certain production,validation milestones under CRA

* Ophthotech - Co, Althea also entered into a capacity reservation agreement

* Ophthotech - Under CRA, Althea to make available to co certain minimum guaranteed capacity on a new high-speed fill/finish line to be purchased byalthea