BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q3 revenue $5.5 mln vs. $4.7 mln
* Associated Capital Group Inc - Assets Under Management (AUM) of $1.25 billion at September 30, 2016 versus $1.19 billion at June 30, 2016
Nov 4 CSI Compressco LP
* CSI Compressco LP - Files for offer and sell up to 12.96 million common units by the selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2fkCKtI] Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services Inc- On November 1, 2016, ARI Network Services, Inc. entered into a second loan modification agreement dated Nov 1, 2016
* Quarter-End total assets under management $39.6 billion versus $38.5 billion