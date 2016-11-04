FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic EPS in range of $2.47-$2.77
November 4, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic EPS in range of $2.47-$2.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp

* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic EPS in range of $2.47 -$2.77 - SEC filing

* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic non-GAAP EPS in range of $2.55 -$2.85 - SEC filing

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2016 CAPEX of $2.9 billion, sees FY 2017 CAPEX of $2.8 billion

* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2016 non-GAAP FFO $3,635 -$3,715 million

* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 non-GAAP FFO $3, 910 -$4,010 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fnKlIt] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
