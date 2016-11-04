BRIEF-Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic EPS in range of $2.47-$2.77

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp
* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic EPS in range of $2.47 -$2.77 - SEC filing
* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 basic non-GAAP EPS in range of $2.55 -$2.85 - SEC filing
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2016 CAPEX of $2.9 billion, sees FY 2017 CAPEX of $2.8 billion
* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2016 non-GAAP FFO $3,635 -$3,715 million
* Firstenergy Corp sees FY 2017 non-GAAP FFO $3, 910 -$4,010 million