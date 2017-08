Nov 4 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates lp Reports Combined Economic Exposure Of 9.0 Pct In Arconic Inc -

* As of November 4 - SEC filing

* Elliott Associates LP believes that following recently completed separation, Arconic Inc's shares are dramatically undervalued

* Intends to engage in private discussions with Arconic regarding opportunities to improve operating performance and enhance shareholder value Source text: [bit.ly/2fl6lpk] Further company coverage: