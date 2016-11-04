FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Hungary's government bond ratings to Baa3, maintains stable outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Hungary's government bond ratings to Baa3, maintains stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's upgrades Hungary's government bond ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Raised Hungary's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa1 from Baa2, long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling to Baa3 from Ba2

* Expects "greater predictability" in policy making seen in the last couple of years will be sustained

* Stable outlook on Hungary's BAA3 rating reflects the balanced risks to the credit rating over the coming years

* Significant reduction in external vulnerability improves the resilience of Hungary's credit profile to future external shocks

* Expects Hungary's economic growth to benefit from sizeable eu fund inflows over next 5 years

* Hungary's limited capacity to attract new foreign direct investment remains challenge, reflecting weaknesses in its non-cost competitiveness Source text (bit.ly/2fDKieS)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.