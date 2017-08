Nov 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics America:

* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced

* Samsung Electronics America - majority of participants opting to receive another Samsung smartphone

* Samsung Electronics America - will be releasing a software update in the coming days that will limit the phone's ability to charge beyond 60 percent