10 months ago
BRIEF-Mason Financial Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement
November 6, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mason Financial Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mason Financial Holdings Ltd

* Deal for a cash consideration of hk$200 million

* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), and purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* Disposal is expected to accrue a loss of approximately hk$48 million

* Net proceeds from disposal will be approximately hk$200 million

* Proceeds will be reallocated to finance group's investments in money lending business

* Vendor willie resources incorporated to sell 55 ordinary shares in capital of target co to purchaser best mate ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
