BRIEF-Mason Financial Holdings says unit enters disposal agreement

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mason Financial Holdings Ltd
* Deal for a cash consideration of hk$200 million
* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), and purchaser entered into disposal agreement
* Disposal is expected to accrue a loss of approximately hk$48 million
* Net proceeds from disposal will be approximately hk$200 million
* Proceeds will be reallocated to finance group's investments in money lending business
* Vendor willie resources incorporated to sell 55 ordinary shares in capital of target co to purchaser best mate ltd