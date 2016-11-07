FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Banking to issue and raise up to 20 bln pesos long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits
November 7, 2016 / 1:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Banking to issue and raise up to 20 bln pesos long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - China Banking Corp

* China banking corp-to issue and raise up to 20 billion pesos long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits to support its strategic initiatives

* China banking - initial offering of at least 5 billion pesos will be raised with a fixed rate and a maturity of 5 years and six months from issue date

* China banking -long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits will be offered at a rate of 3.25 percent per annum, payable quarterly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
