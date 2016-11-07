FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises upgrades outlook for FY17
November 7, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises upgrades outlook for FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* Company upgraded ebitda growth for fy17 to be in region of +30% (up from +25%)

* reported same store sales increases in first 16 weeks of +17.66% on previous corresponding period

* "upgraded its forecasts for ebitda margins for both europe and australia/new zealand regions"

* "have upgraded our forecast for netherlands from 300 to 400 stores"

* Upgrades guidance for anz same store sales, to +12-14% from +10-12% growth expected this year

* "will have 250 of our stores in australia and new zealand project 3-10 ready this financial year"

* expect record organic store growth in europe in fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

