BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America says nearly 85 pct of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices have been replaced
* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced
Nov 4 Amedisys Inc
* Ronald Laborde now intends to continue to serve as vice chairman and chief financial officer of company until April 2, 2017
* On August 2, 2016, Laborde announced his intention to retire from company and board of directors as of January 2, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2eI8zvx] Further company coverage:
* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said third-quarter profit dropped 24 percent from a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time gain, but acquisitions helped boost operating profit at the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 The Nielsen ratings agency on Friday reaffirmed a report about U.S. pay television customers that was challenged by Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports network.