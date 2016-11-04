FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Market News
November 4, 2016

BRIEF-Black lion capital appoints Sean Mitchell as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Black Lion Capital Corp :

* Black Lion Capital Corp announces expiration of letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction and change of leadership roles

* Says Sean Mitchell has been appointed as company's new president and chief executive officer

* Says board has decided that timing of proposed merger transaction is premature

* Says will continue pursuing other potential partners towards goal of completing qualifying transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

