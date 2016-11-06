FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goodman Group provides Q1 2017 operational update
November 6, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goodman Group provides Q1 2017 operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Goodman Group Pty Ltd

* Reaffirming forecast FY2017 full year operating earnings per security of 42.5 cents, up 6% on FY2016

* Qtrly occupancy maintained at 96% across group and partnerships

* Qtrly total assets under management of $34.2 billion

* Urban renewal strategy progressing ahead of expectations

* Ongoing focus remains to improve asset and income quality, with rate expected to slow as these sales are completed

* Reaffirms its forecast full year FY2017 forecast distribution of 25.4 cents per security, up 6% on FY2016

* "Settlement from urban renewal sites will result in group's gearing trending below 10% and coupled with positive momentum in first quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
