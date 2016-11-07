FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-HSBC says qtrly reported profit before tax $843 mln
November 7, 2016 / 4:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HSBC says qtrly reported profit before tax $843 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC

* at sep-end crd iv end point cet1 ratio 13.9%, up from 12.1% at 30 june 2016

* adjusted profit before tax in 3q16 of $5.6bn, up 7%

* adjusted revenue in 3q16 of $12.8 billion, up $0.3 billion

* adjusted pbt of $16.7bln in 9m16, down 6%

* qtrly reported pbt of $843m.

* share buy-back programme is now 59% complete and expect to finish in late 2016 or early 2017

* "are now more than 80% of way to achieving our rwa reduction target."

* Hsbc holdings plc says adjusted profits were higher than last year's q3 in all four global businesses and four out of five regions

* mexico business remains on track to meet its profitability targets

* Hsbc holdings plc says global banking and markets had strong adjusted revenue growth in quarter

* co has now achieved $2.8 billion of annualised cost savings and are on track to achieve 2017 cost-saving target as well

* Board has adopted a policy of paying quarterly interim dividends on ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
